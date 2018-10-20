Nnamdi Kanu Has Agreed To Work With Us To Vote Buhari Out, Says Fani-Kayode

"I just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu. We have agreed to work together to VOTE Buhari out," Fani-Kayode wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2018

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has agreed to work towards voting President Muhammadu Buhari out.

He disclosed this on Saturday, after he said he received a call from Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu resurfaced in a video on Friday, 13 months after he 'disappeared' following a raid on his residence by the Nigerian Army on September 17, 2017. See Also Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours' 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Fani-Kayode revealed his conversation with Kanu via a tweet that read: "I just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu. I am delighted that he is alive and well. I commend his strength and courage even as I marvel at the loyalty, resilience and commitment of his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB. We have agreed to work together to VOTE Buhari out."

