Okoya Tasks Private Sector On Supporting Flood Victims In Bayelsa

Okoya, who made a cash donation of N1 million to some of the victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps he visited in Ogbia, Amassoma, Boro town Kaiama and Igbogone, observed that the flood water was gradually receding, noting that the next stage was how to ensure that those affected could be properly reintegrated into their communities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2018

Reuben Okoya, a frontline architect and philanthropist in Bayelsa State, has beckoned on well-meaning Bayelsans, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to contribute their quota to Bayelsans in distress by donating relief materials and other forms of comfort to victims of flooding in the state.

He said their contributions would also suppport governments' efforts.

Okoya, who made a cash donation of N1 million to some of the victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps he visited in Ogbia, Amassoma, Boro town Kaiama and Igbogone, observed that the flood water was gradually receding, noting that the next stage was how to ensure that those affected could be properly reintegrated into their communities.

He said: “In flood mattes, there are pre-flood issues, flood issues and post-flood issues. I think we have come to the point where we are dealing with post-flood activities. How do these people go back to their homes that were flooded?  If they go back and fall sick, how do they respond? The private sector needs to come in and help them sort out all these."

At Ogbia IDP camp, where he felicitated with six women who put to bed at the camp, he promised to do his best to contribute to their upkeep. He also sponsored some sick children and the elderly to be taken to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. 

He commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for coordinating the different camps in the state effectively and enjoined medical professionals and other relevant professionals in the state to render free services in the camps as a way of contributing to the relief of the people.

“I will try and see if I can meet some doctors and other medical professionals privately, who can visit these camps with some medications and medical services. I am going to organise that with SEMA to ensure that as we go into post-flood activities, everybody will be properly settled and return home safely without diseases.

“I want to specifically thank SEMA. They have done excellently well. Today I have taken time to go to Bayelsa East, Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central as a private individual to see what is happening. It is tough when you see people suffering. In Ogbia, we saw babies being born in the IDP camp. Two were born today. But it is gladdening to see that government is doing something," he said.

On finding permanent solution to flooding in the state, Okoya said there has to be holistic approach where scientific studies would be commissioned for experts to brainstorm and proffer ideas. He also recommended the clearing of all drainages, while also stating that all natural waterways should be identified and made to flow uninhibited.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Windscreens Cracked As Hailstones Fall On Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Lagos Assembly Tells PSP Operators Disengaged By Ambode To Resume ‘Full Operations’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion 2016 Earth Day: What Is More Important In Nigeria, A Tree Or A Human Life? By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Dangerous But Lucrative: The Business Of “Crude Oil Cooking” In The Niger Delta
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Heavy Downpour, Poor Drainage Leave Many Homeless In Benue
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Lagos Orders Closure Of Asphalt Plants Over Pollution
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption IN FULL: EFCC's 11 Charges Against Fayose
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Windscreens Cracked As Hailstones Fall On Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Why We Prosecute Adeleke, Spare Adeosun – Poilce
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech FLASHBACK: Excerpt Of Interview With Ogunade Confirming Who Killed Dele Giwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Tradition After Two Failed Marriages, Oni Of Ife Unveils 25-Year-Old Prophetess/Evangelist As New Queen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu Has Agreed To Work With Us To Vote Buhari Out, Says Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption N4.65bn ONSA Fund: EFCC Moves Fayose To Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Capturing Farmers, Boko Haram Set Women Free But Butcher Men 'Into Pieces'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad