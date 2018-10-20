Okoya Tasks Private Sector On Supporting Flood Victims In Bayelsa

Reuben Okoya, a frontline architect and philanthropist in Bayelsa State, has beckoned on well-meaning Bayelsans, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to contribute their quota to Bayelsans in distress by donating relief materials and other forms of comfort to victims of flooding in the state.

He said their contributions would also suppport governments' efforts.

Okoya, who made a cash donation of N1 million to some of the victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps he visited in Ogbia, Amassoma, Boro town Kaiama and Igbogone, observed that the flood water was gradually receding, noting that the next stage was how to ensure that those affected could be properly reintegrated into their communities.

He said: “In flood mattes, there are pre-flood issues, flood issues and post-flood issues. I think we have come to the point where we are dealing with post-flood activities. How do these people go back to their homes that were flooded? If they go back and fall sick, how do they respond? The private sector needs to come in and help them sort out all these."

At Ogbia IDP camp, where he felicitated with six women who put to bed at the camp, he promised to do his best to contribute to their upkeep. He also sponsored some sick children and the elderly to be taken to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

He commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for coordinating the different camps in the state effectively and enjoined medical professionals and other relevant professionals in the state to render free services in the camps as a way of contributing to the relief of the people.

“I will try and see if I can meet some doctors and other medical professionals privately, who can visit these camps with some medications and medical services. I am going to organise that with SEMA to ensure that as we go into post-flood activities, everybody will be properly settled and return home safely without diseases.

“I want to specifically thank SEMA. They have done excellently well. Today I have taken time to go to Bayelsa East, Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central as a private individual to see what is happening. It is tough when you see people suffering. In Ogbia, we saw babies being born in the IDP camp. Two were born today. But it is gladdening to see that government is doing something," he said.

On finding permanent solution to flooding in the state, Okoya said there has to be holistic approach where scientific studies would be commissioned for experts to brainstorm and proffer ideas. He also recommended the clearing of all drainages, while also stating that all natural waterways should be identified and made to flow uninhibited.