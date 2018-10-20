Verification: 2 Nigeria Airways Retirees Slump, Die On Queue

Two pensioners of the defunct Nigeria Airways who were undergoing verification ahead of the disbursement of the N22.6bn pension recently approved by the federal government slumped and died on queue on Thursday in Lagos, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

Though details of the two pensioners could not be ascertained at press time, it was learnt that their bodies were deposited at the mortuary.

No fewer than 3, 000 retirees were slated to be verified at the Lagos centre by the officials of PICA, an agency in the Ministry of Finance. The exercise is taking place in Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

As at yesterday, out of the 3,000 slated for the exercise in Lagos, only 400 had been verified and captured on the biometric machine.

On Monday, officials of PICA had said that at least 500 retirees would be verified and captured daily, but five days after the commencement of the exercise, only about 400 had been processed.

Deputy Director, PICA, Ministry of Finance, Mr. John Waitono, who is coordinating the exercise in Lagos assured of a smooth exercise on Monday.

