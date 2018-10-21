35 Jos Prisoners To Sit For NECO Exams

“The inmates, 32 of who are male and three females, have been prepared to take subjects in social sciences and commercials," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2018

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has said 35 Jos prison inmates will participate in the 2018 Nov/Dec Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of the National Examination Council (NECO).

DSP Luka Ayedoo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Plateau Command of NPS disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Sunday.

According to NAN, Ayedoo said the inmates, 32 males and three females, were adequately prepared to take social science and commercial subjects in the examination, noting that the examination fees of the inmates were paid by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), as part of activities marking its 47th anniversary.

He said: “35 inmates of Jos Prison have been duly registered for the 2018 NECO external examination.

“This examination is one of the numerous reform programmes available to prepare inmates towards smooth reintegration into the society, upon discharge."

He also explained that resources had been deployed by the NPS to attract productive partnership, geared towards providing quality education and vocational skills for inmates across the command.

