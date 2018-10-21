AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says he has "returned full-time" and will "bring hell".

Kanu resurfaced in a video praying in Jerusalem on Friday, October 19, 2018, more than a year after his disappearance following a raid on his home on September 13, 2017 by the Nigerian Army. See Also Free Speech VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Jerusalem

There had been speculations about his whereabouts during his absence, but Kanu has not expressly stated what happened during the months he was declared missing.

He had, however, promised on Saturday through his lawyer to address a "world press conference within the next 24 hours". See Also Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours'

On Sunday evening, an audio recording went live on the Facebook page of Radio Biafra, purportedly the voice of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: "[I] shall be with this noble family of IPOB till the restoration of Biafra and beyond all these I pray in the name of the most high that liveth …now and forever. My dear fellow Biafrans, I have returned full-time and I’m coming back and I’ll bring hell with me. Thank you very much remain blessed wherever you are."