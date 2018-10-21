AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu

"My dear fellow Biafrans, I have returned full-time and I’m coming back and I’ll bring hell with me," he said via an audio recording that went live on the Facebook page of Radio Biafra.

by SAHARA REPORTERS Oct 21, 2018

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says he has "returned full-time" and will "bring hell".

Kanu resurfaced in a video praying in Jerusalem on Friday, October 19, 2018, more than a year after his disappearance following a raid on his home on September 13, 2017 by the Nigerian Army. See Also Free Speech VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Jerusalem 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

There had been speculations about his whereabouts during his absence, but Kanu has not expressly stated what happened during the months he was declared missing.

He had, however, promised on Saturday through his lawyer to address a "world press conference within the next 24 hours". See Also Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours' 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

On Sunday evening, an audio recording went live on the Facebook page of Radio Biafra, purportedly the voice of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: "[I] shall be with this noble family of IPOB till the restoration of Biafra and beyond all these I pray in the name of the most high that liveth …now and forever. My dear fellow Biafrans, I have returned full-time and I’m coming back and I’ll bring hell with me. Thank you very much remain blessed wherever you are."

 I’ve Returned Full Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu I’ve Returned Full Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARA REPORTERS

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President’s Men, Governors Plot Against Oshiomhole
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Stop Further Defections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President’s Men, Governors Plot Against Oshiomhole
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Stop Further Defections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Omisore Tackles Ex-Running Mate Over Zoning
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Govt Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Youth Set Brooms Ablaze In Kaduna To Protest APC's Decision On Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption IN FULL: EFCC's 11 Charges Against Fayose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Northern Youth To Withdraw Support For Atiku Unless He Disowns Fani-Kayode, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad