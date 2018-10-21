Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial

Fayose at the Abuja airport before he was flown to Lagos

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, has arrived Lagos.

He was flown to Lagos from Abuja on Sunday, as part of preparations for his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) scheduled for Monday, October 22, 2018.

The former Governor had submitted himself to the EFCC on October 16, 2018, following the commission's allegations against him bothering on fraud and money laundering.

EFCC has also prepared an 11-count charge sheet, which includes offences relating to receiving illegal monies to fund his 2014 governorship campaign in Ekiti State, among other allegations of benefitting from proceeds of money laundering. See Also Corruption IN FULL: EFCC's 11 Charges Against Fayose

According to his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose arrived via Max Air with Flight Number VM1643.

Olayinka disclosed Fayose's travel schedule on Sunday via a tweet that read: "Fayose in a relaxed mood with an official of @officialEFCC at the Abuja Airport enroute Lagos for arraignment at Federal High Court, Ikoyi tomorrow. He arrived Lagos a few minutes ago via Max Air Flight Number VM1643."