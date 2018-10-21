Govt Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Kaduna

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Kaduna town and environs.

Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity), announced the curfew on Sunday.

It is to take immediate effect.

The curfew comes a few days after violence broke out in parts of Kaduna that led to the killing of more than 50 people.

