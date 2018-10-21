Govt Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Kaduna

The curfew is to take immediate effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2018

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Kaduna town and environs.

Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity), announced the curfew on Sunday.

It is to take immediate effect.

The curfew comes a few days after violence broke out in parts of Kaduna that led to the killing of more than 50 people.

The announcement was contained in a tweet by Aruwan that read: "A 24 hour curfew has been imposed on Kaduna town and environs. It is with immediate effect."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Moves To Stop Further Defections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President’s Men, Governors Plot Against Oshiomhole
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Omisore Tackles Ex-Running Mate Over Zoning
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Moves To Stop Further Defections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President’s Men, Governors Plot Against Oshiomhole
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Omisore Tackles Ex-Running Mate Over Zoning
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Youth Set Brooms Ablaze In Kaduna To Protest APC's Decision On Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Obanikoro, Omisore Recover Passports From EFCC, Ex-Minister Returns To US
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech FLASHBACK: Excerpt Of Interview With Ogunade Confirming Who Killed Dele Giwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption IN FULL: EFCC's 11 Charges Against Fayose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad