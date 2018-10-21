Gunshots, Bonfires As Kaduna Erupts In Flames Despite 24-Hour Curfew

Residents were seen scurrying for safety, following the protests which was trailed by violence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2018

A protest that erupted in Kaduna town has spread to other parts of the state, with bonfires were spotted on major roads.

The latest incident of violence comes after Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state, following the violence that rocked the statea and claimed 55 lives. See Also News Govt Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Kaduna 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Although, it has not yet been ascertained what led to the protests, Ahmadu Bello way to Sabo, Kamazo to Barnawa area, Maraba Rido have all been deserted.

Gunshots were also heard in places such as Ahmadu Bello way.

