Labourer Hacks 75-yr-old Farmer, Policeman To Death In Ondo

Olusegun Oyadele, a 75-year-old farmer was hacked to death with a machete by a labourer in Ondo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Pa. Oyadele was killed, alongside a Police Officer, Abiodun Omotehinse, on a farm settlement in Onipetesi camp of Ondo town. The septuagenarian and police officer were killed over the weekend, while the former was drying his cocoa seeds on the farm. It was gathered that the policeman was attached to Enu Owa Divisional Police Station in Ondo.

Already, the killer, whose real names was not disclosed, but was identified as 'At All At All', has been arrested by policemen.

Local farmers in the settlement who hinted reporters about the incident said there was "no argument" between the duo prior to a fight that occurred. They added that it was immediately reported to the police when the incident went out of hand.

One of them, who preferred not to be named, said the rampaging labourer went beserk when policemen arrived the scene.

"The labourer, we learnt, is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State and stormed the farm of the old man and begun to fight him, before he dealth him machete blows to the chest. While the fight was going on, we rushed to the Police station to inform them of the fight. However, when we returned, he threatened to kill everyone.

"One of the policemen who followed us on a rescue mission was also hacked to death by the labourer before he ran into the forest," the eyewitness said.

Femi Joseph, Police Spokesman in Ondo State, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Speaking via phone, he gave a vivid picture of the incident, noting that the suspect also attacked four other men. He disclosed that the suspect was arrested inside a forest in Takunle Village in the Bolorunduro area of the town.

"Yes, one of the settlers in the farm came to the Police station to report the incident and four of our officers went to the farm. But in an attempt to arrest him, he charged at us with his matchete and killed one of our officers who came to effect his arrest on the farm," the Police spokesman stated.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, had earlier visited the settlement to fish out the suspect who had taken refuge in the forest.

"Our men spent a night in the forest to effect the arrest of the suspect who was moving from one place to another. The suspect was nabbed with the assistance of the vigilante group in the area around 3am on Sunday after searching for him for about 13 hours," he said.

According to Joseph, the remains of the slain policeman had been deposited at the morgue, while the four other injured officers are receiving treatment at a hospital.