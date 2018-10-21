A Vote Against Wike Is A Vote For Your Lives, Amaechi Tells Rivers People

“If the governor cannot take charge and people are dying, then there is a need for replacement and for people to vote for their lives," Amaechi said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2018

Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Transportation, has called on people of Rivers State to vote out Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to Amaechi, who accused the present administration of Rivers State of being unable to manage the security situation in the state, a vote against Wike is a "vote for their lives".

He stated this as part of his address on Sunday at the dedication service of the Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, which took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “It is unfortunate I'm saying this before the camera, because it’s like demarketing Rivers State. We heard about many killings and there were up to eight persons just last week.

“If the Governor cannot take charge and people are dying, then there is a need for replacement and for people to vote for their lives.

“We are no longer talking about food now; we are not talking about light; we are talking about the right to existence and that you have to live. All the shops and houses are empty as people are on the run, because nobody can protect them here."

