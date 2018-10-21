Youth Set Brooms Ablaze In Kaduna To Protest APC's Decision On Shehu Sani

Youth under aegis of Tudun Wada Youth Association (TWAA) in Kaduna have taken to the streets to set hundreds of brooms ablaze, to protest the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deny Senator Shehu Sani the party's Senatorial ticket .

The protesters, who marched through the streets of Kaduna South Local Government on Sunday, chanted anti-government songs against Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, whom they accused of being behind the removal of the Shehu Sani's name from the list.

Speaking to journalists, Abubakar Garba Musa, leader of the group, said the governor "subverted the will of the people and mounted pressure on the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to remove Shehu Sani's name".

Musa said the organisation would mobilise its members and other youth across the state against the party in the 2019 general election, noting that the action of the governor is "draconian and undemocratic".

He said the imposition of Uba Sani on the zone will "spell doom" for the ruling party as he is an unpopular candidate and "dangerous to the party’s victory".

The protesters thereafter gathered a large number of brooms, set them ablaze and danced round the bonfire.

Musa accused Uba Sani of being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who joined APC in 2016, stating that he does not deserve the ticket.

He said: "Senator Shehu Sani is the first person to ever be a Senator from Kaduna South since 1999. It has always been Kaduna North. I can tell you categorically that Kaduna South is the largest local government in this state and we have concluded to work against the fortune of APC at governorship and National Assembly levels.

"This is an impunity and injustice against the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. We are ready to follow him to any party he is willing to join."

Senator Shehu Sani, who is representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, announced his resignation from the APC on Saturday, but did not give further details on his decision to leave the party.

It was gathered that el-Rufai mounted pressure on Oshiomhole and substituted his name for Uba Sani, shortly before submitting the list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).