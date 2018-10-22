2019: South West May Get SGF If Atiku Wins – Daniel​

Former governor of Ogun State and Director General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, has said the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is favourably disposed to giving the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to the South West if he wins the presidency.

Daniel, made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, just as he assured that Atiku is serious about restructuring the country.

Daniel spoke few weeks after Atiku picked former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, from the South East as his running mate.

“I know from my close interaction with the presidential candidate that he has already made up his mind that in his government, the SGF will go to the South West.

That I can say as a matter of privileged information. That is probably within his purview and his control.

“As a candidate, you have control over who becomes your running mate, you have control over who becomes your SGF, ministers, chief of staff.

“For the National Assembly, we will wait and see who emerges, but, I know when the time comes, and they do balancing in the government, they will also do some balancing or compensatory balancing in the National Assembly; when that happens, whether it is going to be at the position of the Senate or House of Representatives, I am not in a position to say this,” he said.

On restructuring of the country, Daniel said Atiku is serious about the restructuring of the country, and he will tackle it headlong if he wins, as he has always been consistent about it.

“Aside from major slots, I think what is paramount to the people of the South West is the restructuring of the country, which Atiku is very serious about, So, the issue for the South West is not personality or slot issue, per say, because personalities come and go, but restructuring Nigeria is significant and more symbolic than zoned offices,” he said.