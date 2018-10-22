After Shehu Sani, Another Senator Dumps APC

He disclosed that the he was cleared by the National Working Committee of the party, alongside Senator David Unar for Zone B and Abdullahi Sabi for Zone C, on October 4, 2018 to contest the primary in the state. He therefore expressed shock that his name was substituted at the last minute for Bima Mohammed's.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2018

Senator Sani Mustapha Mohammed from Niger State has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the removal of his name from the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The senator, who represents Niger South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, disclosed this to SaharaReporters via telephone in Abuja on Monday.

Senator Shehu Sani had announced his exit from APC on Saturday, as a result of similar treatment by the party. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

According to Mustapha, his decision to leave the party is as a result of the injustice done to him by the substitution of his name with that of Bima Mohammed, who was not cleared by the panel.

He disclosed that the he was cleared by the National Working Committee of the party, alongside Senator David Unar for Zone B and Abdullahi Sabi for Zone C, on October 4, 2018 to contest the primary in the state. He therefore expressed shock that his name was substituted at the last minute for Bima Mohammed's.

He accused the leadership of the party of deliberately removing his name even after the affirmation as the only candidate cleared from the zone, adding that he did not contest against any aspirant.

The senator also released the report of the Niger State APC Governorship and National Assembly Primaries committee as evidence of his clearance by the committee. 

Mohammed did not disclose the party he was defecting to, but said he had moved on.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Amosun Accuses Tinubu, Oshiomhole Of Perpetrating 'Fraud' In Ogun State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Picks Accomplished Public Health Expert, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, As Running Mate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM PHOTOS: Angry Staff 'Detain' Suspended NHIS Boss In His Office
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News APC Govs Storm Abuja Tomorrow, Collect Signatures To Remove Party Chairman​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM South-East Group Vows To 'Physically Deliver' Nnamdi Kanu To Police If He Ever Enters Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: '50 Policemen' Escort Suspended NHIS Boss To Office
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fuel Tanker Falls On Otedola Road Bridge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Amosun Accuses Tinubu, Oshiomhole Of Perpetrating 'Fraud' In Ogun State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Picks Accomplished Public Health Expert, Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, As Running Mate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad