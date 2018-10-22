After Touring Kaduna To Assess Scale Of Damage, El-Rufai To Make State Address At 8pm

In the early hours of Monday, the governor went round the areas where hoodlums had attacked persons and destroyed properties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2018

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, has conducted an assessment tour round Kaduna State following the violence that took place over the past few days.

He also met with security agencies on Monday to assess the situation, just as he is set to address residents via a state broadcast at 8pm today.

Emphasising that the state government had not relaxed the 24-hour curfew declared in the state on Sunday, residents were urged to access updates and information only from authorised, official government channels.

The governor visited Kujama, Chikun Local Government, Bakin Ruwa along the Bypass and Kabala West area to reassure residents. He urged them to remain calm, noting that security agencies have the situation under control.

News of the governor's activities related to the security situation in Kaduna State was contained in a series of tweets on his official handle.

