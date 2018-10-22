Amosun Accuses Tinubu, Oshiomhole Of Perpetrating 'Fraud' In Ogun State



Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, has accused Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader and Olusegun Osoba of conniving to impose Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the state in the general election.

He insisted that there was no election in the state aside the one that was broadcast live, stating that the silence of Tinubu and Osoba on the matter was proof they supported the imposition.

He also said if the National Working Committee or Oshiomhole insisted there was an election in the state, it was "fraud".

Amosun spoke during an interview shortly after the swearing-in of the new Chief Judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, held at the Governor's office chamber in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

His words: “The President already knows there was no election in Ogun State. He knows that they just went to Lagos, wrote all results and that what they did is fraud.

“If the National Working Committee or the National Chairman said there was an election in Ogun State, it’s all fraud. That is what I said. Mr President already knows, there was no election in Ogun State, other than the one we held.

“The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju and co, what we said was that there was a definite silence from their end, and silence means consent. You can record me and publish it in your newspapers.

“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? Yes or No? They should come out. People at this level should be courageous enough to take a position, to come out, to come and tell us whether there was an election.

“The one governorship election that we had, there was live telecast, people even witnessed it."