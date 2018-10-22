Balarabe Musa Warns Nigerians: Don't Trust PDP With Power... They Will Definitely Mess Things Up

Balarabe Musa, the first civilian Governor of Kaduna State

Balarabe Musa, a former Governor of the old Kaduna State, has urged Nigerians not to return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in the general election.

According to Musa, PDP "created many problems for 16 years while they were in power" and "will definitely mess things up further" if allowed to return.

He spoke with NAN on telephone from Kaduna on Monday.

His words: “I do not understand the hype about PDP returning to power. I just do not understand. Return to do what? The party that created many problems for 16 years while they were in power? No way!

“Things are not too good at the country at the moment, but I think the country would be worse if the PDP is allowed to return. We saw what they did for 16 years and they will definitely mess things up further.

“Nigerians should not trust the PDP with power. We will be disappointed. What we need in the country right now is a credible alternative that would deliver good governance and respond to our needs."

He also spoke on the need to change the narrative in politics, and suggested restructuring the economy to bring back privatised public corporations to government control for provision of more efficient services to the people.