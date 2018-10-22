BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial

The trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos State, has been adjourned till Wednesday.

On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering corruption and abuse of office to the tune of N30.8 billion.

When the charges were read to him, the former Governor pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Kanu Agabi, filed a bail application on his behalf of his client but the presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, rejected the application, ruling that Fayose should remain in EFCC custody till Wednesday.