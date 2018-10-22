BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial

His counsel, Kanu Agabi, filed a bail application on his behalf of his client but the presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, rejected the application, ruling that Fayose should remain in EFCC custody till Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2018

The trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos State, has been adjourned till Wednesday.

On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering corruption and abuse of office to the tune of N30.8 billion.

When the charges were read to him, the former Governor pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Kanu Agabi, filed a bail application on his behalf of his client but the presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, rejected the application, ruling that Fayose should remain in EFCC custody till Wednesday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Northern Youth To Withdraw Support For Atiku Unless He Disowns Fani-Kayode, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics President’s Men, Governors Plot Against Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics AUDIO: I’ve Returned Full-Time And I’ll Bring Hell With Me, Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Northern Youth To Withdraw Support For Atiku Unless He Disowns Fani-Kayode, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Woman Who Leads Kidnap-For-Ransom Gang In Nasarawa, Abuja, Plateau
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics President’s Men, Governors Plot Against Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Davido Declares His Uncle 'Governor' Of Osun State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Youth Set Brooms Ablaze In Kaduna To Protest APC's Decision On Shehu Sani
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Moves To Stop Further Defections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad