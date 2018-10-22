'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has explained his presence in court on Monday during the commencement of the court trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, for alleged corruption.

On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering corruption and abuse of office to the tune of N30.8 billion.

Fani-Kayode was there to watch it all happen, and he told SaharaReporters: "What I’m doing here is to support Ayo Fayose and I’m a sound believer in the unity of this country — also for the love of this country.

"I’m a lover of justice and I know it is important that people summon courage just Iike Fayose and to know that loyalty is a virtue. I’m loyal to my friends and country, and Fayose is one because he stood by me in time of trouble and I will in his troubled time. I believe it is important to learn a lesson from this." See Also Corruption UNVEILED: Musiliu Obanikoro And The 16 Witnesses Who Will Testify Against Fayose

On the unveiling of Musiliu Obanikoro, who used to be the in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Fayose, as one of the 17 witnesses to testify against the Governor, Fani-Kayode said: "I believe it is important to learn lesson from this, that friends sometimes are not real friends.

"Friends that will stand by you in terms of trouble are the real one and I’m a friend to Fayose... to show solidarity with him and to let him understand that he is not alone because I really know what he is passing through."

He accused APC of witch-hunting the opposition, saying: "Every PDP leader has been subjected to some prosecution or the other. They prosecute the enemies and protect their friends and therefore it is important to be with Fayose because our only hope lies in God and the justice of the system.

"I have every confidence in this country and also that it is important that one looks for the taste of real justice. I don’t want people to be convicted on the pages of newspapers. Let’s see how it goes; I stand with the innocence of this man."