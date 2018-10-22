JUST IN: Fuel Tanker Falls On Otedola Road Bridge

The tanker fell on Monday evening, and emergency responders are currently at the scene.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2018

A tanker carrying diesel has fallen at Mobil inward Otedola en route to Berger.

The road was cordoned off, although two lanes are moving fine beside the tanker.

News of the incident was disclosed via a tweet by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) that read: "Fallen Tanker on Otedola Bridge, emergency responders deployed to scene. Motorists are advised to be patient. Details soon.

"The Fallen Tanker is loaded with diesel, all emergency responders @ the scene of the incident. Road cordoned off for immediate recovery. Motorists are implored ti be patient on this one.

"Location of Fallen Tanker is @ Mobil INW Otedola enroute Berger , it is covering about 10% of the road. Emergency Responders on ground for recovery/ Traffic building up from Conoil U-turn. Two Lanes moving fine beside fallen tanker."

