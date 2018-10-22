Nine Nigerian-owned Shops Looted And Burnt In South Africa

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2018

At least nine shops belonging to Nigerians have been burnt in South Africa.

The incident occurred in Hillbrow, Central Johannesburg, between Sunday and Monday

Habib Miller, Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Union in South Africa, accused South Africans of committing the act.

Speaking with NAN via phone from Pretoria on Monday, he noted that the union had informed the Nigerian Mission in South Africa and was expecting their response to its development.

He said: “Nine Nigerian businesses have been looted and burnt. The incident began on Sunday and continued till Monday, October 22. Businesses affected range from restaurants, internet cafe, bar, groceries and stores.

“At the time of the incident, electricity in the area was cut off. One of the businesses affected is owned by Mr C.J. Ubah, a bar owner at Fife Street.

“The union is monitoring the situation. We have not received any report of casualty on any Nigerian, but the situation is still tense because there are fears that the looting will resume in the night. We have also advised Nigerians in the area to adopt safety measures by being alert."

SaharaReporters, New York

