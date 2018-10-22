NYSC Postpones Kaduna State Batch C Orientation 'Till Further Notice'

"The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to inform all 2018 Batch 'C' prospective Corps Members deployed to Kaduna State that the commencement of the Orientation Course earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 has been suspended till further notice," the statement read.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed all 2018 Batch 'C' prospective Corps Members deployed to Kaduna State to "remain at home until further notice".

A statement by the NYSC management on Sunday via its official Facebook page noted that the suspension of the orientation course in Kaduna was due to the "current securoty situation in the state".

Corps members posted to other states were, however, directed to resume on Tuesday, as scheduled.

The statement read: "The Management of  National Youth Service Corps wishes to inform all 2018 Batch 'C' prospective Corps Members deployed to Kaduna State that the commencement of the Orientation Course earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 has been suspended till further notice due to the current security situation and consequent curfew imposed by the State Government.

"All affected prospective Corps Members are advised to remain at home until further notice from the NYSC Management.

However, all other prospective Corps Members deployed to other States and FCT are to report at the various Orientation Camps on Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 as scheduled. All inconveniences are regretted."

SaharaReporters, New York

