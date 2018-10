Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, is at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, to answer to charges of corruption filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fayose was brought to court shortly before 9am, and notable among those at the court to offer him support was Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation.

However, ex-minister Musiliu Obanikoro, who had been listed as one of 17 witnessed to testify against Fayose was not in court.

Photos below: