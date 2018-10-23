Again, Trucks Fall On Otedola Bridge

A 20-feet containerized truck and another truck were involved in the accident which occurred on Tuesday morning. The road has been cordoned off.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2018

Barely 14 hours after a tanker carrying diesel fell around the Otedola bridge area on Monday, an accident involving two trucks has occurred on the bridge.

A 20-feet containerized truck and another truck were involved in the accident which occurred on Tuesday morning. The road has been cordoned off.

Motorists have also been advised by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to take alternative routes.

News of the accident was disclosed via a tweet by LASTMA that read: "Accident between a 20ft containerized truck and another truck on Otedola Bridge with evacuation ongoing. The road has been cordoned off for now.  

Alternative movement is through CMD road inwards Otedola.

"For those not yet at Tollgate, it's better to connect through 7up, Mobolaji Johnson, Nurudeen Olowopopo to Otedola UBridge back to the expressway inwards Berger."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Soccer Nearly 200 Ghana World Cup Fans Are Said To Be Seeking Asylum In Brazil
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Ethiopian Airline Flight Experiences Engine Failure Over Atlantic Ocean
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Again, Arik Air Passengers Stranded At Lagos Airport As Police Deploy Officers To Terminal
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business NCAA Fines South African Carrier Lyxor N9.5m For Operating Illegally In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel Security Agencies Ignore Osinbajo Directive, Manually Search Passengers’ Luggage At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Travel British Airways Investigates Flight Attendant For Making Racist Comments About Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Amosun Accuses Tinubu, Oshiomhole Of Perpetrating 'Fraud' In Ogun State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections After Shehu Sani, Another Senator Dumps APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM South-East Group Vows To 'Physically Deliver' Nnamdi Kanu To Police If He Ever Enters Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Asks Court To Remand His Client Over 'Rape And Murder' Of 20-Year-Old Model
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: '50 Policemen' Escort Suspended NHIS Boss To Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper MTN Confirms Call Logs Between Justice Yunusa, Ricky Tarfa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Buhari Gives APC Marching Orders To Take Over Kwara from Saraki​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fuel Tanker Falls On Otedola Road Bridge
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Balarabe Musa Warns Nigerians: Don't Trust PDP With Power... They Will Definitely Mess Things Up
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Grand Corruption My Biggest Surprise As Vice-President – Osinbajo​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad