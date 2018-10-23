Buhari Gives APC Marching Orders To Take Over Kwara from Saraki​

At the Presidential Villa yesterday Oshiomhole was still in charge, leading the Kwara State chapter of the party and its governorship candidate, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, to Buhari, who charged them to end the reign of the Saraki dynasty in the state.

by This Day Newspaper Oct 23, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja, gave the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) marching orders to dislodge Senate President Bukola Saraki and win Kwara State.

The presidential order, issued during a closed-door meeting with leaders of the chapter in the State House, Abuja provided an opportunity for diversion of attention from brewing crises in the ruling party that its National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, is battling to survive a rebellion by some of its governors, who are mobilising to remove him from office.

Although Oshiomhole told State House correspondents yesterday that he was on a firm ground, THISDAY gathered that Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Abdulaziz Yari of Ogun and Zamfara States respectively, are relentlessly mobilising the party’s 21 governors to force a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where he would be removed from office.

At the Presidential Villa yesterday Oshiomhole was still in charge, leading the Kwara State chapter of the party and its governorship candidate, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, to Buhari, who charged them to end the reign of the Saraki dynasty in the state.

The news of the president’s order came through Abdulrazaq, who boasted that the era of the dominance of Saraki in Kwara politics was over.
He said, “Kwara has become a battleground and as you can see, we have come here to see Mr. President having gone through a hectic process of primaries. We went through direct primaries in which about a 100, 000 party faithful voted.

“We had our difficulties but we have come to see the president to tell him that all is well and we are in unison and he has given us marching orders to go and take Kwara. He is history, we have gone pass him and we are looking at Government House.

Meanwhile, the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president described the late Major General Tunde Idiagbon as a very rare example of what loyalty to one’s fatherland and to a superior should be.
According to him, the president made the remark when he received APC governorship aspirants and members of the party from the three senatorial zones of Kwara State.

Adesina said Buhari advised Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the country, threatening, however, that anyone who has another place to go other than Nigeria should proceed.
“You don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria. Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
This Day Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Amosun Accuses Tinubu, Oshiomhole Of Perpetrating 'Fraud' In Ogun State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections After Shehu Sani, Another Senator Dumps APC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM South-East Group Vows To 'Physically Deliver' Nnamdi Kanu To Police If He Ever Enters Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Asks Court To Remand His Client Over 'Rape And Murder' Of 20-Year-Old Model
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Balarabe Musa Warns Nigerians: Don't Trust PDP With Power... They Will Definitely Mess Things Up
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2019 Presidency: Father Mbaka Attacks Buhari, Atiku, Predicts Winner Of Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Amosun Accuses Tinubu, Oshiomhole Of Perpetrating 'Fraud' In Ogun State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections After Shehu Sani, Another Senator Dumps APC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM South-East Group Vows To 'Physically Deliver' Nnamdi Kanu To Police If He Ever Enters Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Asks Court To Remand His Client Over 'Rape And Murder' Of 20-Year-Old Model
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: '50 Policemen' Escort Suspended NHIS Boss To Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper MTN Confirms Call Logs Between Justice Yunusa, Ricky Tarfa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fuel Tanker Falls On Otedola Road Bridge
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Balarabe Musa Warns Nigerians: Don't Trust PDP With Power... They Will Definitely Mess Things Up
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Remain In Detention As Court Adjourns Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Grand Corruption My Biggest Surprise As Vice-President – Osinbajo​
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fresh Trouble For Atiku In Southeast
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad