'Oshiomhole Lied — 90 Percent Of APC Members Are Not Happy With Him'



Abubakar Girei, the senator who represented Adamawa Central at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003, has expressed shock at media reports quoting Adams Oshiomhole as saying 90 percent of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide were happy with his leadership.

Girei told SaharaReporters that on the contrary, "90 percent of APC members nationwide are very angry and totally opposed to the poor way and manner the primaries were conducted, resulting into the selection and imposition of candidates".

"Adamawa State in particular, there was not even a semblance of primary election for the governorship in 95% of the wards," he said.

"Primaries for the legislative seats were similarly poorly handled and discredited. Unless the National Chairman understands and accepts this for a fact and puts in place a strategic plan to remedy the situation, our party and candidates will pay dearly for it in the forthcoming general election."

He counselled the national hierarchy of the party thus, saying: "Chief Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders of our party are advised to comply with the directive of our dear President to clear me."

He further warned "any attempt to sweep under the carpet, serious issues raised on this primaries by stakeholders, as they did with the outcome of the congresses will be disastrous".

SaharaReporters can report that the appeal panel constituted to settle disputes arising from the conduct of the party primaries has upheld the nomination of Governor Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa state as the APC governorship candidate in the state.