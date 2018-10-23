Politicians 'Colluding With INEC Officials' To Alter Submitted Lists Of Candidates

Some politicians have approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to substitute some names on the list of candidates submitted by their political parties, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Multiple sources, who spoke with our correspondent on Tuesday, alleged that the politicians are conniving with some officials of the electoral body to manipulate the names on the list.

It was gathered that some of the parties that conducted parallel primary elections submitted different candidates' lists. To authenticate their lists, these candidates are plotting with some staff of the electoral commission to accept their preferred lists as genuine.

INEC had announced October 18 as the deadline for all political parties participating in the 2019 general election to submit names of their candidates.

However, SaharaReporters exclusively learnt that some party candidates, whose names had been omitted by their various parties, are now being added.

One of the sources disclosed that the "moneybags" in the affected parties are desperately moving round in Abuja to ensure the change of these names at the INEC office.

"These politicians are mostly from the major political parties, APC and PDP. They are colluding with their party chairmen to perpetrate this illegality," said the source.

"Many of them, in their desperate bid, are conniving with some officials of INEC at the ICT unit to substitute those names.

"Don't forget that the deadline given by the commission to the parties to submit all names of the candidates contesting for either the National Assembly or presidency ahead of 2019 general election has elapsed.

"So, what they are doing now is an act of illegality because it's against the electoral act. And it is good we call the attention of INEC to this to investigate its officers at the ICT unit of the commission. In fact, as I am speaking with you now, some incumbent members of the National Assembly who believe they hold the grip in Abuja are the ones championing this illegality for their political parties."

Another source, who confirmed the act, said the candidates are trying to get new CF002 forms that will enable them input names of their preferred candidates in the final list.

"They are moving around with the chairmen of their various political parties, and pressurising them to sign new CF002 forms to facilitate the illegal substitution of these names," he said.