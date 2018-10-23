Shehu Sani Joins PRP, Says 'I'll Rather Live In A Cottage Of Honour Than A Mansion Of Shame'

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2018

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, on Tuesday announced his defection to the People’s Redemption Party.

The announcement came two days after he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), after discovering at the last minute that his name wasn’t sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party.

Sani made this known in a statement released in Abuja by Suleiman Ahmed, his Special Adviser on Political Ideology.

“It has become impossible for the senator to continue to co-habit with reactionaries and their perfidious and inimical style of politics,” Ahmed said.
 
“Sen. Sani maintains the highest respect and honour for President Muhammadu Buhari. However, we prefer to live in a Cottage of Honour than a mansion of shame.

“Sen. Shehu Sani has returned to the PRP. PRP represents our socialist revolutionary ideology. Sen. Sani is now free from the toxicity and infamy APC existentially represents. We left the APC for the emperors and their lackeys.”

Confirming the development, Tom Maiyashi, the Kaduna State Chairman of the party, said Sani had been duly registered and offered membership card of the party.

 “Sen. Shehu Sani has registered with the party and his ward is Kaduna South,” he said.

