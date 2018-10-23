VIDEOS: Buhari With Ambode In Lagos For Official Handover Of New ECOWAS Border Posts

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Lagos to perform the official handover of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

The news was confirmed by Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, who received him.

Presidentcy Nigeria also confirmed the development on Twitter, posting videos of the event.

His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is presently in Lagos to perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry. pic.twitter.com/6vPndsqhUP — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) October 23, 2018