VIDEOS: Buhari With Ambode In Lagos For Official Handover Of New ECOWAS Border Posts

The news was confirmed by Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, who received him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Lagos to perform the official handover of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

Presidentcy Nigeria also confirmed the development on Twitter, posting videos of the event.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

