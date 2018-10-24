After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'

In a post on his Instagram page hours after the video was released, Wizkid called Tiwa Savage his "best friend", noting that the video is special to him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2018

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has spoken on the controversial video for his hit single 'Fever'.

The video, which features fellow singer Tiwa Savage, went viral on social media earlier on Wednesday, as the duo engaged in some romantic gestures.

However, in a post on his Instagram page hours after the video was released, Wizkid called Tiwa Savage his "best friend", noting that the video is special to him. 

Alongside a picture of him and Tiwa seated on top of a car, he wrote: “This one is special to me. Made a movie with my best friend! #Fever official Video!! Link in Bio”.

Also, in what seemed like a response to Wizkid's post, Tiwa posted a picture of her and Wizkid seated on a Rolls Royce which she captioned: “[Love] U starboy. Best friends till the end #Fever video out now. Link in @wizkidayo bio #Movie #BeautifulMoments".

