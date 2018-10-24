Fayose's International Passport 'Seized' By Ikoyi Court

The former Governor was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of being a beneficiary of money laundering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, who was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Wednesday has been asked to deposit his passport with the court.

Fayose appeared before the court on Wednesday, as part of proceedings for his trial.

A tweet by Lere Olayinka, Fayose's media aide, read: "International Passport to be deposited with the court".

SaharaReporters, New York

