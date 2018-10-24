'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'

Tiwa, who broke the internet on Wednesday when she appeared in the music video of Wizkid's 'Fever', said relationship is "not a community project".

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Oct 24, 2018

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her Instagram page to give relationship advice to anyone willing to listen.

Tiwa, who broke the Internet on Wednesday when she appeared in the music video of Wizkid's 'Fever', said relationship is "not a community project".

Tiwa has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Wizkid; the video with the young singer contained numerous sensual scenes. See Also Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

Hours after the video was relased, she wrote on Instagram: "Your relationship doesn't have to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It's a relationship. Not a community project."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Tee Billz: Tiwa Savage Better Be F**king Otedola, Dangote… Not Wizkid
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Entertainment Queen Ahneva Ahneva: King Sunny Ade And I Have A Son And A Daughter | THISDAY
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion #BringingBack: The Songs That Predicted Our Current Situation By Prince Charles Dickson
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Defection: Senator Ekweremadu Finally Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Britain Briefs Nigeria On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Movement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Northern Group To Atiku: Drop Obi Or Forget 2019
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Fayose N50m Bail
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS FG Moves To Reduce Number Of Children Per Mother
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose Arrives Ikoyi Court All Smiles
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption A Few Kleptocratic Elites Giving Nigeria A Bad Name, Okonjo-Iweala Laments In Copenhagen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Defence Council: South East Exclusion Splits Senators
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose's International Passport 'Seized' By Ikoyi Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dozens ‘Killed’ In Adamawa After Murder Of Three Vigilantes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad