'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her Instagram page to give relationship advice to anyone willing to listen.

Tiwa, who broke the Internet on Wednesday when she appeared in the music video of Wizkid's 'Fever', said relationship is "not a community project".

Tiwa has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Wizkid; the video with the young singer contained numerous sensual scenes.

Hours after the video was relased, she wrote on Instagram: "Your relationship doesn't have to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It's a relationship. Not a community project."