Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook

The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Wednesday sentenced one Ayan Olubunmi to two years in prison and a fine N500,000 for posting nude pictures of his ex-lover, Arare Monica, on Facebook.

The case with the suit number FHC/AD/17c/2017 was between the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN and Ayan Olubunmi.

Counsel to the AGF, O.A. Oyewole disclosed to the court that Ayan had threatened to post nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend, Monica, on social media sometime in 2017, when the lady informed him she was no longer interested in the relationship.

According to the counsel, Monica, a single lady, had pleaded with Ayan, who is married with children, not to carry out his threat and he had requested for a sum of N200,000 as inducement for him to rescind his decision.

Ayan had, however, posted the nude pictures of Monica as he threatened when the lady could not give him the money he demanded.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said Ayan was found guilty of committing the crime after evidence made available to the court was found as "incontrovertible proof that he willfully and maliciously committed the crime".

Describing the crime as disgraceful, very despicable and barbaric, Justice Taiwo said Ayan is guilty of violating Section 24 (1) of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The judge therefore sentenced the culprit to two years' imprisonment, and a fine of N500,000 to be paid into the coffers of the Federal Government.

"I find this act of the convict highly disgraceful, very despicable and barbaric to say the least. He has behaved true to the saying that hell knows no fury than a lover 's scorn. I must say that the defendant who has a wife and children at home could find it easy to demean and embarrass a woman who was having an amorous affair with him.

"It is an act of meanness to attempt to, if he has not already tarnished the image and reputation of Asare Monica.

"The act of the convict is very strange in our society not to talk of in Aisegba-Ekiti and Ekiti State in general where there are very proud and educated men and women and the society is so closely linked together and everyone knows one another. The world has become a global village with the emergence of the social media. Who knows who would have seen the nude pictures?

"Justice in this case demands that people like the convict should be taught a lesson that would serve as deterrent to others who may like to behave in such manner.

"Under no circumstance must Asare Monica or any of her families and relatives be harassed by anyone. I therefore charge the Police to arrest anyone found to harass Monica or any of her relatives or families and friends."

The presiding judge said the jail term takes immediate effect, adding that he had been lenient in sentencing the culprit as the punishment for his crime attracted a fine of N7 million and a three-year jail term according to the Cyber Crime Act.

He said the court tempered Justice with mercy because of the pleas of the culprit's counsel that he has a family and he is a first offender.

The judge lamented that those who made the law that issued a punishment of N7 million and three years' jail term to persons guilty of such crimes did not make provisions for compensation for the victim.

He therefore advised that such provision should be made by law makers in a future exercise in amending the laws.