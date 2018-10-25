AAC Mourns Three Party Members Killed In Agbarho River Car Crash

The African Action Congress (AAC) was thrown into mourning on Tuesday over the demise of three members of the Delta State chapter of the party, who lost their lives in a crash that occurred along the Ughelli-Agbarho road of the East-West Expressway.

According to eyewitnesses, they were on their way from Kwale after a political activity, when the vehicle convering them skidded off the road as a result of a downpour, and plunged into the Agbarho River.

The names of the three deceased were given as Omamode Ojegba, Director-General of the Delta State AAC Governorship Candidate Frank Esanubi Campaign Organisation, Pastor Jones Abushe and Edris Sani.

"There were five occupants in the vehicle at the time the accident occurred, but two of the occupants survived, while the remaining three occupants were not lucky. Within a space of two months that river has 'taken' more than eight persons," the witness said.

Commenting on the said incident, Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), expressed sadness over the development, saying: “At this dark time, we mourn the loss of these brave men, and ask all of our members to pray that their patriotic and revolutionary souls rest in peace."

Sowore, who is also the founder of SaharaReporters, said the deceased were people who were tired of the status quo in their state and sought to bring about positive transformation.

He said: “We also use this opportunity to remember and pray for their families that they might find the strength to bear this tragic loss.

"We continue to rise and seek for better infrastructure, better care for our citizens, and more value to human lives even as we grieve. May the souls of the dearly departed rest in peace."