Dealing With Corruption Is More Important Than Shouting About It, Says Peter Obi

“We should look at the effect of corruption and go on to deal with it in the way it should. It is important that everybody becomes part of those trying to stop it, because it kills three things that try to make society work. It kills entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work; it is not about shouting about it, but dealing with it."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2018

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the fight against corruption should go beyond "shouting about it".

Obi, who affirmed that corruption "kills entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work", highlighted some of his achievements when he was Governor of Anambra State.

He stated this in an interview with NAN in Abuja.

In his remarks on Nigeria's rating by the World Economic Forum, the former Governor said Nigeria could perform better with focus on the various key indicators.

“I have been a Governor, and I know how to change these things. We took education from being number 24 to number 21. So, you don’t say you are doing it; you need to show empirical evidence where it is done and done right. If you do the right things, you get the right results; it is simple.

“We need to get it better; the rating now is not where we should be. Nigeria is too important; it is the main driver of the continent. We must get it right and all we need is good leadership."

In her address, Elsie Kanza, Head of Africa, World Economic Forum, said: “Based on the different indicators, it is important to note that Africa is still lagging behind the rest of the world.

“So, it is not just Nigeria; everyone needs to improve so that the continent has a higher footing."

SaharaReporters, New York

