Fela Already Fought For Many Things We Now Suffer For, Says Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described Fela as the greatest Nigerian musician who left a vacuum that can’t be filled by any Nigerian musician.

Speaking at the backstage of the New Afrika Shrine in an Interview with Sahara TV, the 'Assurance' crooner described the late Afrobeats maestro as a teacher who fought for a lot of things.

“Fela is the greatest, 'men'; you know what I'm saying. He fought for a lot of things that... that I feel like now we are suffering. Do you understand?" he said.

"He was different, he was amazing, you know what I'm saying. He was a student; he was a teacher; he was everything. So, for now, I don't think.. nah, not even close."

During his performance at the shrine on Monday, Davido declared his uncle, Senator Nurudeen Adeleke, as the "Governor of Osun State".