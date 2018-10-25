Rights Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old 'Raped To Death By Father And Son'

The suspects, Andrew Ogbuja, a staff member of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, a final-year student of the Federal University of Agriculture, were said to have abused Ochanya through a series of anal and vaginal rape since she joined their household when she was eight years old.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2018

Some human rights activists and students have staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to demand justice for late Ochanya Ochiga, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a man and his son in Gboko, Benue State.

The protesters, clad in black T-Shirts bearing various inscriptions such as 'I'm Ochanya'; '#Justice4Ochanya'; 'Say No To Rape'; 'We Demand Justice for Ochanya'; 'Jang The Rapist', among others, converged on the Unity Fountain on Thursday morning.

The protesters marched to the Ministry of Justice to register their grievances and demand justice from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Medical examinations conducted on the victim showed that Ochiga, a student of Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC), Gboko, developed vesico-vaginal fistula, a condition in which she continuously dripped urine, following damage to her bladder.

