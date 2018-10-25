Senator James Manager 'In The Net' Of Presidential Investigation Panel Over N5bn 'Corruption'

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIPRPP), headed by Okoi Obono-Obla, is currently investigating James Manager, the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, James Manager, on allegations of acquiring properties worth over N5 billion located within and outside the shores of the country, with government funds.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the searchlight on the senator may have been the result of a petition to the Federal Government panel by the 'Conduct and Due Process' group calling for the probe and prosecution of the lawmaker.

A member of the group, who simply identified himself as Justice, said: "We, as a group, are fully prepared to follow this matter to a logical conclusion. It is a known fact that Senator James Manager, through the NDDC, amassed wealth through sharp practices and corrupt manner as well as contracts grabbing with names of cronies. We are calling on the (SPIP) to investigate and prosecute the Delta lawmaker.

"We are also requesting that the corrupt acquisition of properties worth over N5 billion scattered all over Delta, Abuja and the United States be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government. Some of the properties include a mansion in USA; KFT Event Centre in Warri (the biggest centre in Delta), Bendel Estate in Warri; a mansion in Apo area of Abuja worth over N500m,

as well as filling stations in Delta State, among others."

Our correspondent reliably gathered that last week, the presidential panel, through the National Assembly clerk, issued a summons to Manager to appear before it and answer some questions bothering on the subject matter.

However, as soon it was brought to the knowledge of the senator, he was said to have lobbied the leadership of the Senate to join the legislators travelling to China for an official engagement.

An official of the panel told SaharaReporters: "Senator James Manager is currently in our net; but as we talk, he is putting up some tactics not to answer to our summons. When our summons was sent to him through the Senate clerk, he hurriedly lobbied to join his colleagues travelling to China for a seminar.

"One thing is sure, he cannot escape the law. He is expected to appear before our panel by Thursday, October, 25, 2018 at 10am in Abuja."

It was further learnt that as of the time of filing in this report, the panel's investigative team had already visited some locations of the properties in question in Warri, Delta State, Abuja and other parts of the federation.

When contacted, SPIPRPP Chairman, Okoi Obono-Obla, confirmed to our correspondent that Manager was under investigation by the Panel.

"We are investigating him but I can't disclose the name of the petitioner for security reasons," Obono-Obla stated.

When SaharaReporters reached Manager on the issue, he simply said: "Lies from the pit of hell. I was not invited nor am I under investigation by the Obono-Obla led Special Presidential Investigation Panel on asset recovery."