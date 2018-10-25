South-East Group Denies Promising To Physically Deliver Nnamdi Kanu To Police

“The issues surrounding the disappearance and alleged reappearance of Nnamdi Kanu are a legal issue, which we have refrained to interfere with. Therefore we never promised to 'physically deliver him to the nearest police station for onward transportation to appear in court if he ever sets foot upon the country' as security agencies in the country knows their job," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2018

The South East Renewal Group (SERG) has denied berating Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over his position on the 2019 general election, stating that the group neither castigated Igbo leaders nor endorsed statements credited the IPOB leader.

One Charles Mbani, who had claimed to be the National President of SERG, had issued a statement on October 22, 2018, promising to "physically deliver him to the nearest police station for onward transportation to appear in court" if he ever sets foot on the country.

However, in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to SaharaReporters, Chief Willy Ezugwu, Convener and National Coordinator of the SERG, said Mbani is not known to the group.

He said: “For avoidance of doubt, the SERG has no such position as 'National President' and we have no member by the name Charles Mbani.

“As a group, we have never joined issues with Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB. The statement credited to the said imaginary Charles Mbani as published some media houses, including Sahara Reporters, is not from the South East Revival Group and we totally dissociate ourselves from the statement.

“Even though our group will not and can never support any form of lawless behaviour or threat to the peaceful coexistence.

“The issues surrounding the disappearance and alleged reappearance of Nnamdi Kanu are a legal issue, which we have refrained to interfere with. Therefore we never promised to 'physically deliver him to the nearest police station for onward transportation to appear in court if he ever sets foot upon the country' as security agencies in the country knows their job.

“The said Charles Mbani is fake and fictitious. We therefore urge the media to disregard the source of the story as harbinger of fake news."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Ijaw Youth Ask Buhari To Cancel Army's 'Operation Crocodile Smile III'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Borno State And The New Shape Of Fear By Christopher Keith Johnson
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Free Speech Kassim Afegbua’s Lawyers Query DSS Invitation Of Client
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Free Speech Onelife Initiative Commemorates International Youth Day
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Free Speech Buhari’s Rule-Of-Law Declaration At NBA Conference Amounts To Treason, Say Elder Statesmen
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Free Speech 'In The Name Of Buhari', Court 'Commands' Summons Kalu Over Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Defection: Senator Ekweremadu Finally Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PM News, LAGOS Britain Briefs Nigeria On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari Was Right: Nigerian Youths Are Lazy By Mike Stan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad