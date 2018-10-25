Vote For Buhari In 2019 And Presidency Will Return To You In 2023, Fashola Tells South-Westerners

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2018

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, has urged the people of the South-West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election to guarantee return of power to the region in 2023.

Fahola stated this at a special town hall meeting on infrastructure, organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency, on Thursday.

According to NAN, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, were also at the town hall meeting with Fashola.

Fashola, who spoke in Yoruba language, said: “Did you know that power is rotating to the South-West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?

“Your child cannot surrender her waist for edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist. A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South-West in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”

He also stated that the present administration had kept its promises to Nigerians on security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.

SaharaReporters, New York

