ARRESTED: 20-Year-Old Sales Boy Who Had Been 'Sleeping WIth Two Boys' In Akure

“I have been sleeping with them since August and whenever I have intercourse with them, I always give them N200 each. I have only slept with them three times, and the reason I am sleeping with them is that I don’t have a girlfriend and I always feel lonely in the shop always."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2018

Ebuka Okafor, a 20-year-old sales boy, has been paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for sodomy.

Okafor was nabbed by a vigilante group before he was handed over to the NSCDC, after he was caught and beaten to pulp at the Oja-Oshodi area of Akure.

Pedro Awili, State Commandant of the NSCDC, who paraded Okafor before journalists on Thursday, said an old man caught the accused while he was attempting to sleep with one of the boys the second time.

Awili disclosed that the boy was about to be lynched by the community, before the vigilante group rescued him. He was dragged to the Deji’s palace before he was handed over to the NSCDC for proper investigation.

He said: “Okafor was almost beaten to death before the Deji of Akure intervened and ordered that the boy be brought to the NSCDC office for interrogation.

“And during our interrogation with him, the boy confessed to the crime, stating that he defiled the two boys aged 12 and 13 years old. He told us this would not be the first time that he would be sleeping with the two boys."

The NSCDC boss called on parents to always watch the movement of their children and wards, as well as monitor the kinds of people they relate with as friends and playmates.

During interrogation, Okafor confessed to the crime and said he regretted his action. He also disclosed that he had been sleeping with the two boys for the past two months.

“I have been sleeping with them since August and whenever I have intercourse with them, I always give them N200 each. I have only slept with them three times, and the reason I am sleeping with them is that I don’t have a girlfriend and I always feel lonely in the shop always."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'Four Different Sources' Lead Army To Shallow Grave Of Missing General, Idris Alkali
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Ekiti Lawmaker Shot In The Head While Trying To Escape From Gunmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Fayose N50m Bail
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections We' Won't Repeat The Mistake Of Voting Buhari, Yoruba Youth Reply Fashola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Defection: Senator Ekweremadu Finally Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'Four Different Sources' Lead Army To Shallow Grave Of Missing General, Idris Alkali
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Alfa Buhari, Evangelist Osinbajo And That N10,000 Loan By Braheema Thompson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad