Ekiti Lawmaker Shot In The Head While Trying To Escape From Gunmen

Deputy Speaker of the House, Segun Adewumi, confirmed the incident in Ado Ekiti, saying Adedeji, representative of Ekiti Southwest Constituency II, was shot in the head while reversing his car in a bid to escape from the gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2018

Michael Adedeji, a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, has been shot at close range at Ado-Ekiti while on his way to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to NAN, Adedeji, who was shot on Friday, survived the incident by a whisker and was initially rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Segun Adewumi, confirmed the incident in Ado Ekiti, saying Adedeji, representative of Ekiti Southwest Constituency II, was shot in the head while reversing his car in a bid to escape from the gunmen.

According to Adewumi, the lawmaker was immediately rushed to EKSUTH, where he was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit for intensive care.

“When he was accosted on the way, the lawmaker wanted to flee the scene by putting his car on reverse gear, but these evil men opened fire on his vehicle and the bullets hit him on the head," Adewumi said.

“He was immediately taken to a hospital in Ado Ekiti where he received emergency treatment."

When NAN arrived the Accident and Emergency Unit of EKSUTH at about 12 noon, the lawmaker was said to have been referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti.

Adedeji was made to tender an open apology during one of the plenary sessions of the House, after he narrowly escaped being suspended former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole.

DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said he would react to the incident as soon as it is brought to the notice of the state Police Command.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'Four Different Sources' Lead Army To Shallow Grave Of Missing General, Idris Alkali
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Saraki Sneaks Self Into National Assembly In Rickety Vehicle
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Fayose N50m Bail
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Restores 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections We' Won't Repeat The Mistake Of Voting Buhari, Yoruba Youth Reply Fashola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Defection: Senator Ekweremadu Finally Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'Four Different Sources' Lead Army To Shallow Grave Of Missing General, Idris Alkali
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Alfa Buhari, Evangelist Osinbajo And That N10,000 Loan By Braheema Thompson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad