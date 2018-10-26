Ekiti Lawmaker Shot In The Head While Trying To Escape From Gunmen

Michael Adedeji, a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, has been shot at close range at Ado-Ekiti while on his way to Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to NAN, Adedeji, who was shot on Friday, survived the incident by a whisker and was initially rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Segun Adewumi, confirmed the incident in Ado Ekiti, saying Adedeji, representative of Ekiti Southwest Constituency II, was shot in the head while reversing his car in a bid to escape from the gunmen.

According to Adewumi, the lawmaker was immediately rushed to EKSUTH, where he was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit for intensive care.

“When he was accosted on the way, the lawmaker wanted to flee the scene by putting his car on reverse gear, but these evil men opened fire on his vehicle and the bullets hit him on the head," Adewumi said.

“He was immediately taken to a hospital in Ado Ekiti where he received emergency treatment."

When NAN arrived the Accident and Emergency Unit of EKSUTH at about 12 noon, the lawmaker was said to have been referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti.

Adedeji was made to tender an open apology during one of the plenary sessions of the House, after he narrowly escaped being suspended former Speaker, Kola Oluwawole.

DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said he would react to the incident as soon as it is brought to the notice of the state Police Command.