Shi'ites Deny Army's Allegation Of Plotting To Invade Three Arms Zone

According to IMN, the allegation is "baseless and unintelligent", as the public and occupants of the Three Arms Zone are fully aware that the protest by the group is to demand the release of Sheikh Zakzaky who has been in detention since 2015.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, New York Oct 26, 2018

Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have debunked an allegation levelled against its members by the Nigerian Army that they are planning to invade and force their way into the 'Three Arms Zone' Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, signed by the Spokesperson of the movement, Shuaib Isa Ahmad, in Abuja and made available to journalists.

The group described the allegation as baseless and unintelligent, adding that the public and occupants of the 'Three Arms Zone' are fully aware that the protest by the group was to demand the release of Shaikh Zakzaky who has been in detention since 2015.

The group said that there was no occasion its members make such attempt, adding that they are law-abiding citizens and would never engage in such unwholesome act.

The statement noted that the group had on several occasions submitted protest letters to the leadership of National Assembly and presidency and lawmakers have addressed them at the main gate of the complex.

The sect said that the latest allegation was a plan by the Military to attack Free Zakzaky protesters. The group vowed to continue with their protest to demand immediate and unconditional release their spiritual leader and his wife. 

"The people of this country and International community have earlier witnessed the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service (DSS) and now Military also did the same thing. We are calling for an independent investigation into the invasion of the Three Arms Zone by the Military personnel."

The Nigerian Army had issued a statement signed by Captain  HT TAGWAI, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, that the army got an intelligence report that mischievous elements may want to cause mayhem at the Three Arms Zone of the Federal Capital Territory.

 "Based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (aka Shiite) to force their way into the Zone. Hence, Troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security," the statement read. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'Four Different Sources' Lead Army To Shallow Grave Of Missing General, Idris Alkali
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights CODE Secures Media Commitment On Conflict And Fragility Project In Niger Delta
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights To Be Sincere, Nigeria Is Far Better Than Libya, Says 29-Year-Old Returnee
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM South-East Group Vows To 'Physically Deliver' Nnamdi Kanu To Police If He Ever Enters Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Nigeria 'They betrayed us'
Boko Haram Amnesty Report Details How Soldiers, CJTF 'Have Been Raping' Women Displaced By Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Boko Haram Troops 'Kill' Two Boko Haram Insurgents At Borno Checkpoint
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections We' Won't Repeat The Mistake Of Voting Buhari, Yoruba Youth Reply Fashola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Defection: Senator Ekweremadu Finally Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 'Four Different Sources' Lead Army To Shallow Grave Of Missing General, Idris Alkali
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Alfa Buhari, Evangelist Osinbajo And That N10,000 Loan By Braheema Thompson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad