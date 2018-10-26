Shi'ites Deny Army's Allegation Of Plotting To Invade Three Arms Zone

Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have debunked an allegation levelled against its members by the Nigerian Army that they are planning to invade and force their way into the 'Three Arms Zone' Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, signed by the Spokesperson of the movement, Shuaib Isa Ahmad, in Abuja and made available to journalists.

The group described the allegation as baseless and unintelligent, adding that the public and occupants of the 'Three Arms Zone' are fully aware that the protest by the group was to demand the release of Shaikh Zakzaky who has been in detention since 2015.

The group said that there was no occasion its members make such attempt, adding that they are law-abiding citizens and would never engage in such unwholesome act.

The statement noted that the group had on several occasions submitted protest letters to the leadership of National Assembly and presidency and lawmakers have addressed them at the main gate of the complex.

The sect said that the latest allegation was a plan by the Military to attack Free Zakzaky protesters. The group vowed to continue with their protest to demand immediate and unconditional release their spiritual leader and his wife.

"The people of this country and International community have earlier witnessed the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service (DSS) and now Military also did the same thing. We are calling for an independent investigation into the invasion of the Three Arms Zone by the Military personnel."

The Nigerian Army had issued a statement signed by Captain HT TAGWAI, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, that the army got an intelligence report that mischievous elements may want to cause mayhem at the Three Arms Zone of the Federal Capital Territory.

"Based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (aka Shiite) to force their way into the Zone. Hence, Troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security," the statement read.