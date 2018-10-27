2019: What Oshiomhole Was Sent To Do To Buhari, APC – Gov. Amosun

Oshiomhole Dancing

The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has said that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was sent to kill the party.

Amosun said the former Edo Governor was a liar.

The Governor was speaking over the controversies trailing the party’s gubernatorial primaries in Ogun State.

Amosun said Oshiomhole’s side of the story was nothing but a pack of lies aimed at confusing members of the public.

He maintained that the former Governor’s version of the event was a grand fraud presented as a fact.

Amosun spoke to reporters through his Senior Special Assistant on Media Opeyemi Soyombo, in reaction to Oshiomhole’s account on the controversies surrounding the selection of governorship candidate in the state.

Amosun said Oshiomhole’s statement through the acting national publicity secretary of APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu where the APC national chairman insisted that gubernatorial primaries took place in the state should be disregarded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state for the umpteenth time that there were no gubernatorial primaries in Ogun State other than the one held on October 2 that produced Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as governorship candidate.

“The attempt by Mr. Issa-Onilu to confuse the issues is, therefore, belittling of someone holding a position of publicity secretary of a reputable political party’,” Amosun declared.

The governor further refuted another claim reportedly made by Issa-Onilu that there was a court injunction restraining Ogun State executive committee of the party from participating in the conduct of the primaries, saying that it was a fabrication to defraud the people of Ogun State.

“Which court gave the injunction and when? Who are the parties in the case? If at all there is, did the national secretariat bring it to the attention of the state executive committee of the party?

“Was the injunction given at a weekend or on the public holiday of October 1 because the national secretariat engaged the state executive of the party on the primaries all through the weekend leading to the October 2 primaries,” the governor added.

He said that the imbroglio over the party’s gubernatorial primaries in the state has brought to the fore the danger APC faces in the hands of Oshiomhole and a few members of the party’s National Working Committee like Issa Onilu who are in cahoots with the chairman.

Amosun vowed that “the people of Ogun State will not allow willing tools in the party’s national secretariat to hand over the state to some expansionist adventurers who are in desperate search for additional territories for their insatiable economic exploitation.”

He further called on leaders of the party to call the party boss to order before he put the chances of the party in the 2019 elections in jeopardy.

Amosun, however, restated his commitment to work for the second term election of President Buhari, adding that “no provocation by Oshiomhole and his co-travelers who are working against the interest of President Buhari and the overall interest of the party will make him change my mind.”