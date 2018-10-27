Buhari Will Defeat Atiku in Adamawa, Says Ahmed Lawan

A political group, Operation Deliver Your Unit (ODYU), says President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat Atiku Abubakar, an Adamawa indigene and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State.

The group vowed to work for Buhari's victory on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

ODYU, believed to have been founded by the Crown Prince of Yola Emirate and Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mohammed Barkindo, has strategically constituted supporters in all the 2,609 polling units in the state.

Barkindo's support for Buhari is also aimed at challenging the ambition of Atiku, who is also the Wazirin Adamawa (number two man in the Adamawa Emirate).

Speaking at a gathering, Barkindo, more popularly known as 'Kauran Adamawa', said: "Buhari's victory has been sealed. Ours is to await the sharing of booties of a conquest," alluding to political appointments in the new government.

Ahmed Lawan, Organising Secretary of the party in the state, tasked delegates to see Buhari as an indigene of Adamawa State.

"I hear people argue that the PDP presidential candidate is of Adamawa origin, but I make bold to say that President Buhari is more; he's one of us by virtue of marital affinity.

"This being the case, and coupled with the President's surpassing feat, we in Adamawa, will rather go with our dear sister and her husband. Conclusively, let me state unequivocally clear that Buhari will defeat Atiku in Adamawa State like never before."

Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, was commended at the sitting, as speakers took turns to eulogise her for her outspoken stance on burning national issues.