Buhari Will Defeat Atiku in Adamawa, Says Ahmed Lawan

"I hear people argue that the PDP presidential candidate is of Adamawa origin, but I make bold to say that President Buhari is more; he's one of us by virtue of marital affinity. This being the case, and coupled with the President's surpassing feat, we in Adamawa, will rather go with our dear sister and her husband. Conclusively, let me state unequivocally clear that Buhari will defeat Atiku in Adamawa State like never before."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2018

A political group, Operation Deliver Your Unit (ODYU), says President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat Atiku Abubakar, an Adamawa indigene and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State.

The group vowed to work for Buhari's victory on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

ODYU, believed to have been founded by the Crown Prince of Yola Emirate and Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mohammed Barkindo, has strategically constituted supporters in all the 2,609 polling units in the state.

Barkindo's support for Buhari is also aimed at challenging the ambition of Atiku, who is also the Wazirin Adamawa (number two man in the Adamawa Emirate).

Speaking at a gathering, Barkindo, more popularly known as 'Kauran Adamawa', said: "Buhari's victory has been sealed. Ours is to await the sharing of booties of a conquest," alluding to political appointments in the new government.

Ahmed Lawan, Organising Secretary of the party in the state, tasked delegates to see Buhari as an indigene of Adamawa State.

"I hear people argue that the PDP presidential candidate is of Adamawa origin, but I make bold to say that President Buhari is more; he's one of us by virtue of marital affinity.

"This being the case, and coupled with the President's surpassing feat, we in Adamawa, will rather go with our dear sister and her husband. Conclusively, let me state unequivocally clear that Buhari will defeat Atiku in Adamawa State like never before."

Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, was commended at the sitting, as speakers took turns to eulogise her for her outspoken stance on burning national issues.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped Naked During PDP Primary In Benue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Apart From SGF, South-West Asks Atiku For Chief Of Staff, AGF
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics God Has Helped Nigeria By Giving Us Somebody Like Buhari, Says Youth Organisation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's The Leprous Hand Of A Tyrant' — Atiku Slams APC, INEC Over Osun Gov Rerun
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Buhari Was Right: Nigerian Youths Are Lazy By Mike Stan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped Naked During PDP Primary In Benue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Shi'ites Killed In Clash With Army Ahead Of 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad