Ex-Benue Speaker Stephen Tsav Dumps PDP For APC

A former Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr. Stephen Tsav, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.

Tsav, who announced his defection in Guma, said that he was defecting “after collecting financial inducement aimed at stopping me from defecting.”

He, however, did not state who offered the said financial inducement.

In a speech at the occasion, Senator George Akume accused Governor Samuel Ortom of treating people displaced by the recent violence “very poorly,” alleging that Internally Displaced Persons fared better in neighboring Nasarawa State.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, challenged Ortom to a public debate on how to deliver good governance and improve security in Benue.

Jime promised to serve a single term of four years but would replicate the development strides of the first civilian governor of the state, late Mr. Aper Aku, within that period.

He appealed to Benue people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them to decide the leaders that could best protect their interests.

