Ex-Benue Speaker Stephen Tsav Dumps PDP For APC

Tsav, who announced his defection in Guma, said that he was defecting “after collecting financial inducement aimed at stopping me from defecting.”

by PUNCH NEWSPAPER Oct 27, 2018

A former Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr. Stephen Tsav, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress.

Tsav, who announced his defection in Guma, said that he was defecting “after collecting financial inducement aimed at stopping me from defecting.”

He, however, did not state who offered the said financial inducement.

In a speech at the occasion, Senator George Akume accused Governor Samuel Ortom of treating people displaced by the recent violence “very poorly,” alleging that Internally Displaced Persons fared better in neighboring Nasarawa State.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, challenged Ortom to a public debate on how to deliver good governance and improve security in Benue.

Jime promised to serve a single term of four years but would replicate the development strides of the first civilian governor of the state, late Mr. Aper Aku, within that period.

He appealed to Benue people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them to decide the leaders that could best protect their interests.

(NAN)

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PUNCH NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics INEC To Critics: Go To Court If You  Doubt Candidates’ Credentials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped Naked During PDP Primary In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2019 Presidency: Al-Mustapha Also Blames Military For Failure To Submit Certificate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections We' Won't Repeat The Mistake Of Voting Buhari, Yoruba Youth Reply Fashola
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion Buhari Was Right: Nigerian Youths Are Lazy By Mike Stan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Over One Million Shi'ites To Storm Abuja For Three-Day Arbaeen Symbolic Trek
0 Comments
41 Seconds Ago
CRIME 32 Arrested As Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew In Kachia
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics INEC To Critics: Go To Court If You  Doubt Candidates’ Credentials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped Naked During PDP Primary In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad