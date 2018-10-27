God Has Helped Nigeria By Giving Us Somebody Like Buhari, Says Youth Organisation

“God has helped Nigeria by giving us somebody like President Buhari, who is a man of integrity and ho will not loot the treasury. We have to make sure we support him," Mallam Yusuf Nalado, BYO National President, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2018

Leaders of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) have praised the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also referred to Buhari as a "man of integrity", symbolising how "God has helped Nigeria".

This was the position at the group's Third Annual Independence Youth Pep Talk Programme, organised in partnership with the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), held in Lagos.

According to NAN, the event featured the presence of hundreds of young Buhari’s supporters, and was tagged: 'Change Mantra: Before, Now and the Future (Account of the Current Government).

In his address, Senator Abu Ibrahim, Chairman, Board of Trustees, NCBSG, who was represented by Chief Abiodun Ajiboye, the National Secretary of NCBSG, said the objective of the event was to create awareness about the achievements of Buhari’s government.

He said: “There is no doubt that the gigantic achievements of this administration have been under-reported and as such, efforts have to be made to sound it clear into the ears of those who never want our success story. It has become more important today than ever to focus on the achievements of this administration since the only question people ask is 'what are the achievements of this government'?

“In fairness to those in opposition and those asking such questions, politics is a game of self appraisal. After all, if you do not blow your trumpet, no one will blow it for you. If the ability to protect lives and property is not an achievement, then what is an achievement? The ability to look at corruption in the face and confront it is indeed a new beginning.

“It is the beginning of a new Nigeria that will lead the country into prosperity. Buhari deserves to be re-elected in 2019 and will be re-elected."

Abdulwaheed Odunuga, Coordinator of BYO, Lagos State, noted that the media had the responsibility of informing the public about the achievements of government.

Also, National President of BYO, Mallam Yusuf Nalado, highlighted the achievements of the present administration, stating that "I urge you to remain focus and resolute as 2019 elections approach. Our youths should not be deceived with money. Nigerian youth should be focused and reject money bags who might want to use them. They should not yield to the temptation of vote buyers.

“God has helped Nigeria by giving us somebody like President Buhari, who is a man of integrity and ho will not loot the treasury. We have to make sure we support him."

Ife Adebayo, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, who was the keynote speaker, also spoke on the achievements of the present administration.

In her address, Chief Yetunde Babajide, South-West Woman Leader, National Committee of Buhari Support Group (BSG), said the president had brought positive changes to the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped Naked During PDP Primary In Benue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Apart From SGF, South-West Asks Atiku For Chief Of Staff, AGF
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's The Leprous Hand Of A Tyrant' — Atiku Slams APC, INEC Over Osun Gov Rerun
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Joins PRP, Says 'I'll Rather Live In A Cottage Of Honour Than A Mansion Of Shame'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment 'He Was Just Touching Everywhere' — Nigerians React To Wizkid's Raunchy Video WIth Tiwa
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Man Bags Two Years In Jail For Posting Ex-lover's Nude Pictures On Facebook
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment 'It's Not A Community Project' — Tiwa Says Your Relationship 'Doesn't Have To Make Sense To Anyone'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Buhari Was Right: Nigerian Youths Are Lazy By Mike Stan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months of 'Non-stop, Taxing Work', Atiku Campaign Organisation Takes A Break
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Entertainment Keri Hilson Announces Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections Female Aspirant Recounts How She Was Stripped Naked During PDP Primary In Benue
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Shi'ites Killed In Clash With Army Ahead Of 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad