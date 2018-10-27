INEC Has Promised To Apologise For Omitting My Name, Says 35-Yr-Old Ondo SDP Reps Candidate

Tajudeen Adefisoye

As the candidates' lists released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to generate ripples, Tajudeen Adefisoye, a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the House of Representatives in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in Ondo State has said he has not stepped down.

Adefisoye, more popularly known as 'Small Alhaji', added that he is prepared to participate and win convincingly in the forthcoming 2019 general election to represent his people in the National Assembly.

A press release issued by his spokesman, Oluyemi Fasipe, in Akure, on Saturday, noted that the statement became necessary to dispel rumours that Adefisoye has been disqaulified from the race by INEC.

The 35-year-old politician, who observed that though his name was missing on the final list of candidates, noted that the error was committed by INEC during the sorting process.

He, however, revealed that INEC had rectified the omission and also promised to send an apology letter to that effect.

The statement read: "It is true that the initial final list of party candidates that was released by INEC omitted the name of Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye, but this error has been corrected and INEC has promised to write a letter of apology to this effect. As at today, the name of the SDP candidate in the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency election, Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye is on the list and we would take part in the election.

"This is an orchestrated attempt by the opposition, who are jittery and see Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye as a threat to their failed political ambition. Our investigation revealed that certain individuals ganged up and offered money to unscrupulous elements at the INEC office to carry out this wicked act, but as God would have it, it was immediately detected and corrected. Their identities will be revealed in due course.

"The Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye — also know as Small Alhaji — campaign organisation wishes to call for calm among our teeming supporters and to assure them that no amount of gang-up or blackmail will stop us from contesting and winning the election come 2019. They should, however, be on alert and report any activity of the opposition in their communities that may be aimed at causing unrest as we approach the elections.

"We are prepared for the election and ready to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency. Small Alhaji has the pedigree and experience required to occupy this office and has met all INEC requirements. INEC supervised the primaries that produced Small Alhaji as the winner with an overwhelming number of votes. Till date, there has been no contentions on the primary from other aspirants, unlike the situation in some other political parties.

"We therefore urge our supporters and the good people of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency to ignore this fake news as it is the handiwork of masquerades who know that their end is near. We shall not only contest the election, but we shall come out victorious at the end."