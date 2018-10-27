Over One Million Shi'ites To Storm Abuja For Three-Day Arbaeen Symbolic Trek

Shi'ite Leader, Sheik Sidi Munir Sokoto (middle) addressing a press conference in Abuja

More than one million followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky will converge on Abuja on Sunday, October 20, 2018 to embark on the Arbaeen Symbolic Trek to mark the tragic day that Yazid bn Mu'awiyyah killed Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his family.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, a leader of the movement, Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, said the trek will commence on Sunday and will last for three days. He noted that the trek will be also feature the 'Free Zakzaky' protest.

Sokoto explained that followers of the movement will come different states across the country, and appealed to residents of Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa and its environs not to panic during the march.

"During the trek, millions of followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky will march en masse to Abuja. Although the trek will concurrently go with Free Zakzaky protest, we are appealing to the residents of concerned areas not to panic," he stated.

He also spoke on the "atrocity" committed against the group by the Nigerian Army in 2015.

His words: "The public should recall the grave atrocities committed by the Nigerian Army during the December 2015 Zaria massacre, where hundreds of children have been orphaned; many husbands and wives widowed, and scores of Sheikh Zakzaky's disciples are still languishing in prisons.

"I want to use use this opportunity to inform the tyrant Buhari and Nigerian government that the demand of the millions of followers of Sheikh Zakzaky that will trek to Abuja is the immediate and unconditional release of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, and the demand is non-negotiable."

He said arrangement has been put in place for the free flow of vehicular and human movement within and outside the city, just as he called on the Police to do their jobs within the confines of the law.

When asked if the group has the permission of the Nigerian Police to conduct the march, he said the Police is aware of the religious exercise.

He called onnresidents to go about their normal business. The rally is expected to come to an end on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.