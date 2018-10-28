Akeredolu Is Guilty Of His Accusations Against Oshiomhole, Says Ondo APC Faction

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has berated Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State for his comments regarding Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by Akeredolu's Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, had described the APC primaries as a “political charade”, noting that they not only exposed the “sheer incompetence” of APC’s national leadership, but revealed “a shocking proclivity towards banditry and impunity”.

However, the faction which is led by Idowu Otetubi said the challenges encountered during the conduct of the party's primaries was caused by the governor.

A statement issued by the faction's spokesperson, Gbenga Olarewanju, alleged that Akeredolu personally wrote the names of the candidates expected to contest at the Assembly poll.

The statement read: "The general public is invited to note that the main reason why Governor Akeredolu is fighting Comrade Adams Oshiomole is because the APC refused to accede to his request of indirect primaries. Furthermore, it should be noted that all the challenges that faced the conduct of direct primaries in Ondo State are traceable to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

"It is on record that aides of the governor mobilised and deployed miscreants, thugs and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to disrupt direct primaries of the APC in some parts of Ondo State. Thus, the governor was directly involved in the disruption of direct primaries.

"It was also observed that the governor is guilty of everything he erroneously accused the National Chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

"This is a governor who wrote the names of all APC candidates for Ondo State House of Assembly from the Government House. While the governor is pointing one finger at Comrade Oshiomhole, his remaining four fingers are pointing back at him. As a matter of fact, over 70 per cent of party members are angry with the governor due to his undemocratic trait and his policy of exclusion.

"Today, the biggest issue in Ondo APC is the systemic extortion of party members by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu backed Ade Adetimehin-led faction under the guise of preparation for local government elections. This matter is shaking the foundation of APC in Ondo State. Therefore, the matter should be investigated and the culprits should be sanctioned.

"Finally, we wish to assure Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that APC members in Ondo State will continue to support his leadership in the quest to reposition the APC for landslide victory in the 2019 general election."