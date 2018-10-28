BREAKING: Soldier Killed, Four Wounded As Boko Haram In '13 Gun Trucks' Attack Borno Military Base

One soldier was killed, while four others sustained injuries after Boko Haram terrorists attacked troops in Gashigar, Borno State.

The insurgents, who were in "13 gun trucks", attempted to infiltrate the 145 Battalion location in Gashigar. The attacks lasted from Saturday night, till the early hours of Sunday.

However, the soldiers, with the support of the Nigerian Air Force, repelled the attacks.

The wounded soldiers were taken to Maiduguri for treatment.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on the attack read: "Troops Repel BHT attack at Gashigar. BHT were completely routed 27 October 2018 when they attempted to infiltrate 145 Battalion location at Gashigar Borno State. They fled in disarray due to superior firepower by the gallant troops and support from the Nigerian Airforce. However one soldier was Killed in Action while 4 others were Wounded in Action. The wounded were immediately evacuated to Maiduguri for treatment by Bell 412 Helicopter. Details later".

Also, a statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday affirmed the support provided to the army on the attack.

The statement read: "The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has provided air support for ground forces to repel a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) attack at Gashigar. The operation was carried out over the night of 27 and early morning of 28 October 2018, following a report from troops at Gashigar that their location was under attack. Accordingly, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that was on a mission at another location was immediately redirected to Gashigar. In addition, a pair of Mi-35 helicopter gunships were scrambled to the location.

"Overhead Gashigar, the NAF ISR platform was joined by another from the Nigerien Air Force and they both were able to identify the location of the BHTs, in 13 Gun Trucks, as they advanced towards the camp from 2 different directions. They subsequently directed the fire of the helicopter gunships and own ground troops support weapons towards the terrorists. The combined fire forced the BHTs to retreat from the camp. However, the BHTs attempted to regroup at a location outside the camp but were again engaged by the helicopter gunships and sent scampering in different directions, with several of them killed or injured in the process. The ISR platform and helicopters remained within the location providing necessary air support for the troops until the situation was stabilized and threats neutralized.

"The NAF, working in concert with surface forces, will sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists on the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno."